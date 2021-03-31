Left Menu

Demi Lovato says she identifies as pansexual

American singer-actor Demi Lovato recently opened up about her sexual identity, confirming that she identifies as pansexual.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:12 IST
Demi Lovato says she identifies as pansexual
Demi Lovato. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-actor Demi Lovato recently opened up about her sexual identity, confirming that she identifies as pansexual. According to Variety, on an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast that delivered on Saturday, the 'Sonny With a Chance' entertainer talked about her sexuality while clarifying that she is keen on adopting children one day.

"I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself getting pregnant. I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was like super closeted off," Lovato said. Rogan at that point asked, "You mean like sexually fluid? You like girls, you like boys?"

Lovato answered, "Yeah, anything really." "What do they call that, pansexual or something to that effect?" Rogan inquired.

"Yeah, pansexual," Lovato replied, confirming how she identifies. Lovato continued, establishing herself as part of the LGBTQ+ community. "I heard somebody consider the LGBTQIA+ people group alphabet mafia and I was like, that's it, that's what I'm going with," Lovato said.

She at that point opened up further about experiencing childhood in Texas and feeling disgraceful about her sexual identity. Lovato said that she encountered a sexual awakening while at the same time watching the kissing scene between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair in 'Cruel Intentions,' however "felt a ton of disgrace" about it. "I was like, 'Oh, I like that,' " Lovato said.

"But I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that's very frowned upon. Any attraction I had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling," she added. As reported by Variety, the 'Stone Cold' singer was recently engaged to Max Ehrich, however, it was uncovered in the March issue of Glamour that she currently feels "too queer" to be with a cis man.

The songstress also recently revealed that her first album since 2017, 'Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over' releases on April 2. The album includes features with Ariana Grande, Saweetie, and Noah Cyrus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Pertamina puts out the fire in Balongan refinery storage units

Indonesias state oil company PT Pertamina said it has put out a fire that had engulfed part of its 125,000 barrel per day refinery in Balangan, West Java, and had begun making preparations to restart the plant. The fire broke out just after...

Ex-CM Raje, Union ministers among 30 BJP leaders to campaign for state bypolls

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are among 30 BJP leaders who will be campaigning in the states three assembly constituencies where bypolls will be held in April.The party on Wednes...

BJP will remain marginal player like in polls last time: ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to PTI.

BJP will remain marginal player like in polls last time ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to PTI....

Mamata di is scared, she will lose Nandigram: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday remarked that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scared and she would lose the Nandigram seat to her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari. Speaking at a public gat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021