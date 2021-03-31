Left Menu

Coldplay, Haim to play Glastonbury livestream concert

Britain's Glastonbury Festival will hold a livestream concert in May with performances by Coldplay, Haim and Michael Kiwanuka, organisers said on Wednesday, after its usual greenfield music event was cancelled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:40 IST
Britain's Glastonbury Festival will hold a livestream concert in May with performances by Coldplay, Haim and Michael Kiwanuka, organisers said on Wednesday, after its usual greenfield music event was cancelled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The five-hour show will take place on May 22 and be filmed across the festival's Worthy Farm site in southwest England, from spots such as the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle.

Other "Live at Worthy Farm" performers will include Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Idles, Kano, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon. In January, organisers said Glastonbury, usually a huge greenfield music festival held in June, was cancelled for a second year because of the pandemic.

"(The concert) will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it," co-organiser Emily Eavis said in a statement. "There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping ... that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together."

Earlier this month, Eavis, the daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis, said they had applied for a licence to hold a concert at the farm in September. Other UK festivals have said they will hold live events later on in the summer after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's last month announced a phased roadmap out of lockdown.

