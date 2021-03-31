Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan on his next project: Many films waiting to release, our turn will come

When a fan asked how was his experience to collaborate with the Bharat star, Shah Rukh wrote, As always bhai toh bhai hi hai. During the session, the actor was also asked if he plans to make a sequel of Imtiaz Alis 2017 romantic-drama Jab Harry Met Sejal.The film, which was one of the most anticipated projects of the year, was a big box office failure.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:35 IST
Shah Rukh Khan on his next project: Many films waiting to release, our turn will come
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday asked his fans to be more patient about his upcoming project and said his films will release once pending movies open theatrically. Shah Rukh has been absent from the big screen since filmmaker Aanand L Rai's 2018 romantic-drama ''Zero''. The 55-year-old actor went on a sabbatical following the release of ''Zero'', which did not do well at the box office. Shah Rukh began shooting for his upcoming actioner ''Pathan'' last year, which is said to mark his return to the screen. The actor conducted a Q&A session ''AskSRK'' on Twitter and answered fans' queries regarding his upcoming films and birthday plans.

When a user asked Khan to drop a hint or a glimpse of his next, the actor replied, ''So many films waiting to release in the cans... Our turn will come after them don't worry!'' Contrary to fans' expections, Shah Rukh began filming the Yash Raj Films-backed actioner last year in Mumbai and Dubai without any special announcement.

Responding to a user who asked when will he formally announce the film, Shah Rukh quipped, ''Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend... movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai (buzz around films builds on its own).'' For ''Pathan'', the actor reunited with close friend, superstar Salman Khan, who shot for a cameo in the film in February this year. When a fan asked how was his experience to collaborate with the ''Bharat'' star, Shah Rukh wrote, ''As always bhai toh bhai hi hai.'' During the session, the actor was also asked if he plans to make a sequel of Imtiaz Ali's 2017 romantic-drama ''Jab Harry Met Sejal''.

The film, which was one of the most anticipated projects of the year, was a big box office failure. Shah Rukh wrote, ''Haha. Why is everyone on Twitter asking for sequels of box office failures?'' While there is still no official confirmation, the actor is reportedly starring in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and South director Atlee's upcoming projects. When a user asked him to return to screen soon as it has been three years, Shah Rukh replied, ''Really!! That's a long time even for patience. Jaldi jaldi shooting karta hoon (I will quickly shoot) don't worry.'' The actor also hoped that he gets to meet and greet his fans on his birthday in November this year. He had canceled his yearly ritual—of spreading his arms in his trademark style and waving to his fans, who throng outside his house to celebrate—in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. ''Hope the virus is contained and we are all back to normalcy. I miss you all on my birthday,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi's assassination place in Tamil Nadu during poll campaign on April 3

By Siddharth Sharma Congress campaign in poll-bound Tamil Nadu is all set to witness an emotional moment as party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday is scheduled to visit Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district, where her fat...

UPDATE 2-Attack on Niger presidency repelled ahead of handover

A military unit tried to seize the presidential palace in Nigers capital Niamey overnight but it was pushed back by heavy gunfire and order has been restored, a senior Niger security source said on Wednesday, days before a handover of power...

YASH Technologies Celebrates 25 Years of Enabling Businesses to Innovate and Succeed

Hyderabad, India Business Wire India YASH Technologies, a leading global technology integrator, and outsourcing specialist, is celebrating the 25th year of delivering transformative, value-centric, and consultative services to global corpo...

RBI extends timeline to comply with directions on recurring online transactions

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the timeline by six months to comply with its guidelines related to recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication AFA, but reprimanded players that the non-compliance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021