'Diana' musical sets Netflix premiere ahead of Broadway debut

'Diana', a musical about the life of Princess Diana, will premiere on Netflix ahead of its Broadway debut.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:45 IST
Jeanna de Waal as late Princess Diana in the musical (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Diana', a musical about the life of Princess Diana, will premiere on Netflix ahead of its Broadway debut. As per Variety, a live stage recording of 'Diana' is coming to Netflix on October 1, two months before preview performances are expected to resume on December 1 at the Longacre Theatre.

The show had completed only a few preview performances and was expected to officially open last March before Broadway went dark due to the pandemic. Broadway does not have a set reopening date. However, New York City officials have been taking steps to mount a theatre revival, including plans for a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site on Broadway and pop-up coronavirus testing sites by theatres. Additional efforts will include screening and testing for both audience members and employees, enhanced cleaning measures and revamped backstage protocols.

'Diana' tells the story of the beloved figure. The late princess finds herself thrust into the global spotlight after her engagement to Prince Charles and struggles to navigate her way within the rigid structure of the royal family. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Diana fights to find her voice. The live recording, helmed by Christopher Ashley, was filmed in 2020 without an audience and spotlights the original Broadway cast. Jeanna de Waal leads as Diana, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Streaming services have been helpful in giving audiences their fix of theatre as Broadway remains closed. Disney Plus successfully released a recorded version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' with the original Broadway cast. Several theatrical works, including 'American Son' with Kerry Washington, 'Springsteen on Broadway' and Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's 'Oh, Hello' have streamed on Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

