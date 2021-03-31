Left Menu

The difference is these two beautiful, wonderful babies, and these scars are the things I've been through," Teigen told People magazine.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:50 IST
Chrissy Teigen fronts People magazine's 'Beautiful' issue

Former model Chrissy Teigen was revealed as the cover star of People magazine's "Beautiful" annual issue on Wednesday, sharing that she'd long put her calorie counting days behind her. Teigen, 35, said her definition of beauty has also changed since she became a mother to children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

"It's really, really nice to be able to come to an age where I can appreciate every little scar and see my body as something that's done incredible, miraculous things. The difference is these two beautiful, wonderful babies, and these scars are the things I’ve been through," Teigen told People magazine. Teigen is married to singer-songwriter John Legend, who in 2019 was named People's sexiest man alive.

A cook book author, Teigen told People she has had "ups and downs" with dieting over the years but was no longer as strict with herself as she had been when she was a swimsuit model. "At this point, if it’s going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it. I’ve spent way too many years counting calories and scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what 'wellness' meant to me," she said.

Teigen last week she announced she was quitting Twitter, where she had been a prolific poster, saying the social media platform "no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively." She kept her Instagram account. People magazine in 2018 changed the title of its annual special issue from the "Most Beautiful" to simply "Beautiful." Other men and women to have made the front cover include Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong'o and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The special double issue hits newsstands on Friday.

