Odd News Roundup: New York City woman's banana bread is a hit; Hungarian hot tub maker's got you covered and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A gift of chocolate from Queen Victoria, intact after 121 years

A 121-year-old chocolate bar, from a batch commissioned by Queen Victoria for British troops fighting in South Africa, has been found in its original tin in the attic of an English manor. The chocolate belonged to an English aristocrat who fought in the Second Boer War, Sir Henry Edward Paston-Bedingfield, and was found in his helmet case at his family's ancestral home, 500-year-old Oxburgh Hall in Norfolk, eastern England.

Internet's 'Hide the Pain Harold' accidentally used by Swedish COVID-19 vaccine website

Health authority in Sweden unwittingly used 'Hide the Pain Harold' - one of the internet's most-recognized figures - as the face of its COVID-19 vaccination booking website, officials said on Tuesday evening, adding the image had now been removed. Harold is actually Hungarian man Andras Arato, who in 2008 and 2009 posed as a model for stock photographs. Those images of a grey-bearded man wearing a smile but with sad, pained eyes became an internet meme dubbed "Hide the Pain Harold" as they were shared and reused with new, humorous captions by millions online.

Power drinkers - Aussie brewer offers beer for excess solar energy

How about a cool beer in exchange for your excess solar power? That's the offer from Asahi Group's Carlton and United Breweries (CUB) in Australia, serving up Victorian Bitter to households who have rooftop solar power to spare, in what the companies involved believe to be a world first.

Be at peace, meditate, Trump Buddha statue designer tells former president

Chinese furniture maker Hong Jinshi first created a couple of pint-sized statues of former U.S. President Donald Trump meditating in a Buddhist pose as a fun project for himself last year. Six months on, Hong's amusing hobby has turned into a small side-hustle, with a workshop in the town of Dehua in Fujian province on track to produce an inaugural batch of 250 statues of Trump dressed in Buddhist robes with his legs crossed. Spas closed? No problem.

Hungarian hot tub maker's got you covered

Gabor Kuntner had been planning to install a hot tub in his garden in a Budapest suburb for years but never got around to it until the pandemic prompted him to rush out and buy one to give his family some respite during lockdown. As well as slamming the door on Hungarians' seaside holiday plans abroad, COVID-19 forced the closure of the country's famed spas and thermal baths, depriving its citizens of one of their favourite pastimes.

New York City woman's banana bread is a hit

Allie Chernick, the 27-year-old photo editor-turned-baker behind Allie's Banana Bread, makes 500 banana bread loaves a week - and sells out within minutes. "At the most 2 minutes, but usually, less than a minute," she said from her commercial kitchen in downtown Manhattan. "It's pretty crazy."

