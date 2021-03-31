Left Menu

People News Roundup: Broadway's Diana musical to be shown first on Netflix; Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges as U.S. expands sex crime case

U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, saying the British socialite helped procure a fourth underage girl for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. An amended indictment against Maxwell now covers alleged crimes stretching from 1994 to 2004 in New York and Florida, including accusations that she paid the girl, known as Minor Victim-4, hundreds of dollars for each sexual act with Epstein.

Broadway's Diana musical to be shown first on Netflix

A new musical about Princess Diana will premiere on Netflix before a planned opening on Broadway in December, producers said on Tuesday, in an innovative move to promote the project. In one of the first Broadway shows to announce a firm date following a pandemic-induced shutdown of more than a year, "Diana: The Musical" will have its opening night on stage on Dec. 16.

Chrissy Teigen fronts People magazine's 'Beautiful' issue

Former model Chrissy Teigen was revealed as the cover star of People magazine's "Beautiful" annual issue on Wednesday, sharing that she'd long put her calorie counting days behind her. Teigen, 35, said her definition of beauty has also changed since she became a mother to children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge

A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's bid to dismiss one of three lawsuits accusing him of lifting his 2014 smash "Thinking Out Loud" from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic "Let's Get It On." U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan said Structured Asset Sales LLC, which owns one-third of "Let's Get It On" co-writer Ed Townsend's estate, can sue Sheeran, Sony Music Publishing and other defendants over its April 2020 copyright registration for a studio recording of the song.

Black Britons should get the COVID-19 vaccine, stars urge

Some of Britain's best-known Black celebrities united on Tuesday to urge the country's Black communities to have a COVID-19 vaccine after figures showed far fewer were getting the shot compared to the rest of the population. The Office for National Statistics said on Monday that while overall more than 90% of those aged over 70 had received their first vaccine shot, take up rates among people identifying as Black African and Black Caribbean were just 58.8% and 68.7% respectively.

'Captain Underpants' author pulls book due to racist imagery, apologizes to Asian readers

Publisher Scholastic Corp has halted publication of a book by children's author Dav Pilkey, best known for his "Captain Underpants" series, who offered an online apology for the title's unintended "racist imagery." Pilkey, author of more than 40 books, said "The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future," first published in 2010, would be pulled from retail and library shelves.

Britney Spears says she "cried for two weeks" over documentary

Singer Britney Spears said she cried for weeks over a television documentary that examined her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicised breakdown. In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer said she didn't watch the whole of "Framing Britney Spears".

New Amy Winehouse film to mark 10 years since singer's death

A new documentary about Amy Winehouse, in which her mother will share details about her late daughter's life, will be released in July, marking 10 years since the British singer's death at age 27. "Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On", commissioned by Britain's BBC Two and BBC Music, will be told through the narrative of the "Rehab" and "Back to Black" singer's mother Janis, who has multiple sclerosis and wants to share her memories, the broadcaster said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

