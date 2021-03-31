Left Menu

Shah Rukh's advice on impressing women: Treat them with respect, gentleness

When a fan asked the Raees star if it was okay to choose passion over stability, Khan said it was necessary to have a bit of both to be successful in life. Responding to a 23-year-old user, who asked Khan if it was a problem to not have figured out what one wants to do professionally, the actor replied,Age is a number.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:43 IST
Shah Rukh's advice on impressing women: Treat them with respect, gentleness

Shah Rukh Khan, the country's biggest romantic star, says the road to a woman's heart is built with respect and more respect.

Khan on Wednesday conducted a Q&A session ''AskSRK'' on Twitter for his fans, where his responses ranged from witty, sarcastic to heartfelt.

When a user asked him to share ''tips'' to impress women, by using the Hindi slang ''patana'', Khan advised the fan to avoid using such words. ''Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ for a girl. Try with more respect, gentleness and respect.'' The 55-year-old actor took on fan questions for over an hour on Twitter. While some queries were about his upcoming films, many users opened up about their dilemmas, seeking actor's advice. When a fan asked the ''Raees'' star if it was okay to choose passion over stability, Khan said it was necessary to have a bit of both to be successful in life. ''Passion normally doesn’t guarantee payment so one has to find a mix. A lot of passion and a good amount of stability. Don’t make it an either or choice or mutually exclusive. Do a bit of both please,'' the star wrote. Responding to a 23-year-old user, who asked Khan if it was a problem to not have figured out what one wants to do professionally, the actor replied,''Age is a number. Work hard and it will all happen well. I started in films at 26 if that helps. Just don’t waste your years that’s all.'' Responding to another user, who asked what makes his wife, designer Gauri Khan, love him, Khan replied with his trademark wit, ''That I cook and clean and look after the babies. And I guess being so handsome helps too.'' The session also included some of Khan's fans, desperately trying to get his attention, asking him the colour of his innerwear to quizzing him if he had bitter gourd because he was ignoring their questions.

''Will send you a video... Your inquisitiveness and yearning for learning is very touching,'' the actor quipped when a user asked why would the actor take so much time in the washroom. When another fan complained that they should get a reply in return for tweeting relentlessly, watching his films, fighting with other fans and even making him trend, Khan joked that the user sounded more like a businessman. ''Oh so you are the businessman fan? Yeh kiya toh woh chahiye (We did this, so we want that)... Ok thanks,'' he wrote.

He also made it clear that bitter gourd was not his favourite vegetable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drug watchdog says no clot risk factor yet linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

Europes medicines regulator said on Wednesday it had not yet identified any risk factors such as age, sex or a previous history of blood clotting disorders, for clotting cases reported after inoculation with AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine.Th...

Rajasthan sees 5 more deaths due to COVID, 906 new cases

Five coronavirus-related fatalities and 906 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 2,818 and the infection tally to 3,33,149, according to an official report.Three new deaths were registered in Udaipu...

MTaI seeks relook at revised public procurement order on medical devices

The Medical Technology Association of India MTaI on Wednesday said the recent public procurement order on medical devices has come as a surprise to the industry and needs reconsideration.The order by the Department of Pharmaceuticals dated ...

Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for Reliance-BP

The government on Wednesday left the price of natural gas produced by companies such as ONGC unchanged at a decade-low rate of USD 1.79 while the same for difficult fields like the one operated by Reliance-BP was cut by 11 per cent.The Oil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021