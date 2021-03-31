Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny declares a hunger strike - Instagram account

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has declared a hunger strike in order to persuade the prison in Russia holding him to provide him with proper medical care, according to a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

"I have declared a hunger strike demanding that the law be upheld and a doctor of my choice allowed to visit me," Navalny said in the post, which was published via his lawyers.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)