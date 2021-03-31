Left Menu

Working on making J-K a hub for film-making: Lt Governor Sinha

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:29 IST
Announcing a single-window clearance system, security and world-class facilities to film-makers, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said his administration is working on making the Union Territory a hub for film-making and unlocking its vast tourism potential.

Speaking at a function to release Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal's music album 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha' here, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir has always been a popular destination for film-making.

He said the aesthetic beauty of the Union Territory has been beautifully captured in the song filmed in various picturesque settings of Kashmir.

''It also marks the revival of J&K's halcyon days of being a cinematographer's delight,” he added.

''The golden era is back and many film-makers are ready to shoot their movies, web series and music albums in the UT,” he said, adding the administration is all set to welcome the film-makers from all over the world again.

''We want to bring back the 1980s era to the film industry in J&K, and make the Union Territory the most favourite destination of film-makers worldwide,” he said.

Sharing his experience of shooting here, Nautiyal called Jammu and Kashmir the most beautiful place in the world and urged film-makers from across the world to come to the place and experience its beauty.

''We are thankful to the J&K government for its support during the filming of the album in the valley. I think I have fallen in love with the place and its people,'' Nautiyal said.

Highlighting the reformative measures being taken by his administration for making J&K a hub for film-making, the Lt Governor said the government has developed one of the finest film policies which will revive J&K's incredible glory in Indian Cinema.

For facilitating film-making, encouraging local talent and providing more livelihood opportunities to the youth, ''the J&K administration has recognised film as an industry,” he said.

He said the government has assured single-window clearance of applications, security and world-class facilities to the film-makers coming to the UT.

''Film-shooting will not only develop the tourism sector but will also give fillip to the socio-economic development of the region, besides opening up more avenues and opportunities for the local youth, artistes and technicians,” he said.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging film-makers from across the country to shoot their films in J&K.

He also thanked the prime minister for allocation of Rs 786 crore for promotion of tourism in J&K, which is Rs 509 crore more as compared to the previous year.

