Deepika Padukone reveals Justin Bieber's latest hit 'Peaches' is her favourite song

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday posted a quirky video for fans, in which she talks about her favourite song and her playlist, which she said she is very possessive. In a recent video clip on Instagram, Bollywood's 'queen of hearts' disclosed her love for Justin Bieber's chartbuster hit song 'Peaches'.

In the witty video, Padukone can be seen getting ready in her vanity van as she says "I am very possessive about my playlist". When asked to reveal her favourite song, she replied, "Can I play it for you?" and starts playing Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' from his latest album 'Justice'. "This is my favourite song!" she added while grooving to the track.

Around the same time, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt also shared the track 'Peaches' on her Instagram story along with a peach emoji. Bieber's 'Peaches' from his 2021 release, 'Justice' currently sits atop several charts on both Spotify and Apple Music.

Billboard also noted that Justin has debuted at No. 1 on Hot 100 With 'Peaches,' becoming the first solo male to open atop Hot 100 and Billboard 200 in the same week. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)

