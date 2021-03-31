Left Menu

Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks lead BRITs nominations

Parks and Celeste will face off against DJ duo Bicep, DJ Joel Corry and rappers Young T & Bugsey for breakthrough artist. Corry also got three nods, including British single and male solo artist, among the nominations where dance and rap featured strongly.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:01 IST
Singers Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks led nominations for the BRITs on Wednesday, with the three female singers scoring three nods each at Britain's pop music honours, organisers said. The three British women are all nominated in the female solo artist and album categories, with Lipa's "Future Nostalgia", Celeste's "Not Your Muse" and Parks' "Collapsed in Sunbeams" records recognised.

Chart-topper Lipa, who will perform at the May 11 ceremony in London, will also compete for British single for "Physical" . Parks and Celeste will face off against DJ duo Bicep, DJ Joel Corry and rappers Young T & Bugsey for breakthrough artist.

Corry also got three nods, including British single and male solo artist, among the nominations where dance and rap featured strongly. The album category also includes singer Jessie Ware's "What's Your Pleasure?" and rapper/singer J Hus' "Big Conspiracy".

Other female solo artist nominees include Ware and Lianne La Havas. Hus, singer Yungblud and rappers AJ Tracey and Headie One will also compete for male solo artist. The British group nominees are Bicep, Biffy Clyro, Little Mix, The 1975 and Young T & Bugsey.

Lipa's "Physical" , Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar", 220 Kid and Gracey's "Don't Need Love", "Rain" by Aitch & AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith, "Ain't It Different" by Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy as well as "Head & Heart" by Corry featuring MNEK are among the British single nominees. Other contenders include "Lighter" by Nathan Dawe featuring KSI, Regard and Raye's "Secrets", "Rover" by S1mba featuring DTG and "Don't Rush" by Young T and Bugsey featuring Headie One.

Music stars Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Cardi B are in the running for international female solo artist. The international male solo artist category features Bruce Springsteen, The Weeknd, Tame Impala, Childish Gambino and Burna Boy.

K-pop sensation BTS received their first BRIT nomination for international group, for which they will compete against Fontaines D.C., Foo Fighters, Haim and Run The Jewels.

