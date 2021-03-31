Left Menu

Ryan Reynolds receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday took a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 23:10 IST
Ryan Reynolds. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday took a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 44-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture video of him getting vaccination at a clinic.

He took a dig at the false claims that say the vaccine contains a virus that has originated from the 5G service in the cellphones. "Finally got 5G," he wrote alongside the post. The 'Deadpool' actor joined the list of stars Amber Heard, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Chastain, Ozzy Osbourne, Judi Dench, Anthony Daniels, Steve Martin, Tyler Perry, Sean Penn, Ian McKellen, Joan Jett, Dolly Parton, Patrick Stewart, Tony Bennett and more to have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Reynolds will be soon seen in the action-comedy drama 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard', co-starring Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek, that is slated to release on June 16, this year. Besides this, he also has action-comedy flick 'Free Guy' for an August release and Netflix's action-comedy titled 'Red Notice' opposite Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, slated to release later this year. (ANI)

