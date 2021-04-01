Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway's Diana musical to be shown first on Netflix; Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge and more

Stage on the water marks Montreux Jazz Festival's comeback The Montreux Jazz Festival plans to return in July after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, organisers said on Wednesday, and it will feature a new star attraction - a stage built on stilts surrounded by the water of Lake Geneva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 02:31 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway's Diana musical to be shown first on Netflix; Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Broadway's Diana musical to be shown first on Netflix

A new musical about Princess Diana will premiere on Netflix before a planned opening on Broadway in December, producers said on Tuesday, in an innovative move to promote the project. In one of the first Broadway shows to announce a firm date following a pandemic-induced shutdown of more than a year, "Diana: The Musical" will have its opening night on stage on Dec. 16.

Chrissy Teigen fronts People magazine's 'Beautiful' issue

Former model Chrissy Teigen was revealed as the cover star of People magazine's "Beautiful" annual issue on Wednesday, sharing that she'd long put her calorie counting days behind her. Teigen, 35, said her definition of beauty has also changed since she became a mother to children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Coldplay, Haim to play Glastonbury livestream concert

Britain's Glastonbury Festival will hold a livestream concert in May with performances by Coldplay, Haim and Michael Kiwanuka, organisers said on Wednesday, after its usual greenfield music event was cancelled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The five-hour show will take place on May 22 and be filmed across the festival's Worthy Farm site in southwest England, from spots such as the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle.

Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks lead BRITs nominations

Singers Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks led nominations for the BRITs on Wednesday, with the three female singers scoring three nods each at Britain's pop music honours, organisers said. The three British women are all nominated in the female solo artist and album categories, with Lipa's "Future Nostalgia", Celeste's "Not Your Muse" and Parks' "Collapsed in Sunbeams" records recognised.

K-pop's BTS calls for end to rising anti-Asian racism, says it suffered racist abuse

South Korea's K-pop music group BTS called on Tuesday for an end to anti-Asian racism and said it had also suffered racist abuse which had made them feel powerless and hurt their self esteem. BTS, the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination, made the appeal in a statement posted on Twitter along with hashtags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate.

Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge

A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's bid to dismiss one of three lawsuits accusing him of lifting his 2014 smash "Thinking Out Loud" from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic "Let's Get It On." U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan said Structured Asset Sales LLC, which owns one-third of "Let's Get It On" co-writer Ed Townsend's estate, can sue Sheeran, Sony Music Publishing and other defendants over its April 2020 copyright registration for a studio recording of the song.

Stage on the water marks Montreux Jazz Festival's comeback

The Montreux Jazz Festival plans to return in July after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, organisers said on Wednesday, and it will feature a new star attraction - a stage built on stilts surrounded by the water of Lake Geneva. While COVID-19 is putting paid to bigger festivals, including Britain's Glastonbury, for the second year running, Montreux festival director Mathieu Jaton is determined to put on a show, and is tailoring his venues accordingly.

Britney Spears says she "cried for two weeks" over documentary

Singer Britney Spears said she cried for weeks over a television documentary that examined her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicised breakdown. In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer said she didn't watch the whole of "Framing Britney Spears".

'Game of Thrones' play aims to bring Westeros to Broadway

"Game of Thrones" and the fictional world of Westeros will come to life in a stage play that producers said on Tuesday they hope to bring to Broadway, London's West End and Australia starting in 2023. The play will tell the story of the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that took place 16 years before the "Game of Thrones" series on HBO. It will feature characters, including Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister who were popular in the TV series.

New Amy Winehouse film to mark 10 years since singer's death

A new documentary about Amy Winehouse, in which her mother will share details about her late daughter's life, will be released in July, marking 10 years since the British singer's death at age 27. "Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On", commissioned by Britain's BBC Two and BBC Music, will be told through the narrative of the "Rehab" and "Back to Black" singer's mother Janis, who has multiple sclerosis and wants to share her memories, the broadcaster said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their lifes work. Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes classic songs ranging from Bridge Over Troub...

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank revises climate policy but stops short of halting fossil fuel funding

A revised World Bank policy on climate change commits to making financing decisions in line with efforts to limit global warming, but stops short of promising to halt funding of fossil fuels, according to a draft bank presentation seen by R...

Congress embarks on epic battle over Biden infrastructure plan

The U.S. Congress is poised for a long battle over President Joe Bidens infrastructure investment plan as Democrats argue with Republicans and among themselves over the 2 trillion cost and how the money should be parceled out in coming year...

Soccer-Spain make light work of Kosovo despite goalkeeping gaffe

Spain secured a convincing 3-1 home win over Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, although goalkeeper Unai Simon made a huge blunder to cost his side a goal.Dani Olmo gave Spain a deserved lead in the 34th minute with a delicate ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021