Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway's Diana musical to be shown first on Netflix; Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Broadway's Diana musical to be shown first on Netflix

A new musical about Princess Diana will premiere on Netflix before a planned opening on Broadway in December, producers said on Tuesday, in an innovative move to promote the project. In one of the first Broadway shows to announce a firm date following a pandemic-induced shutdown of more than a year, "Diana: The Musical" will have its opening night on stage on Dec. 16.

Chrissy Teigen fronts People magazine's 'Beautiful' issue

Former model Chrissy Teigen was revealed as the cover star of People magazine's "Beautiful" annual issue on Wednesday, sharing that she'd long put her calorie counting days behind her. Teigen, 35, said her definition of beauty has also changed since she became a mother to children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Coldplay, Haim to play Glastonbury livestream concert

Britain's Glastonbury Festival will hold a livestream concert in May with performances by Coldplay, Haim and Michael Kiwanuka, organisers said on Wednesday, after its usual greenfield music event was cancelled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The five-hour show will take place on May 22 and be filmed across the festival's Worthy Farm site in southwest England, from spots such as the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle.

Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks lead BRITs nominations

Singers Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks led nominations for the BRITs on Wednesday, with the three female singers scoring three nods each at Britain's pop music honours, organisers said. The three British women are all nominated in the female solo artist and album categories, with Lipa's "Future Nostalgia", Celeste's "Not Your Muse" and Parks' "Collapsed in Sunbeams" records recognised.

K-pop's BTS calls for end to rising anti-Asian racism, says it suffered racist abuse

South Korea's K-pop music group BTS called on Tuesday for an end to anti-Asian racism and said it had also suffered racist abuse which had made them feel powerless and hurt their self esteem. BTS, the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination, made the appeal in a statement posted on Twitter along with hashtags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate.

Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge

A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's bid to dismiss one of three lawsuits accusing him of lifting his 2014 smash "Thinking Out Loud" from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic "Let's Get It On." U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan said Structured Asset Sales LLC, which owns one-third of "Let's Get It On" co-writer Ed Townsend's estate, can sue Sheeran, Sony Music Publishing and other defendants over its April 2020 copyright registration for a studio recording of the song.

Stage on the water marks Montreux Jazz Festival's comeback

The Montreux Jazz Festival plans to return in July after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, organisers said on Wednesday, and it will feature a new star attraction - a stage built on stilts surrounded by the water of Lake Geneva. While COVID-19 is putting paid to bigger festivals, including Britain's Glastonbury, for the second year running, Montreux festival director Mathieu Jaton is determined to put on a show, and is tailoring his venues accordingly.

Britney Spears says she "cried for two weeks" over documentary

Singer Britney Spears said she cried for weeks over a television documentary that examined her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicised breakdown. In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer said she didn't watch the whole of "Framing Britney Spears".

'Game of Thrones' play aims to bring Westeros to Broadway

"Game of Thrones" and the fictional world of Westeros will come to life in a stage play that producers said on Tuesday they hope to bring to Broadway, London's West End and Australia starting in 2023. The play will tell the story of the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that took place 16 years before the "Game of Thrones" series on HBO. It will feature characters, including Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister who were popular in the TV series.

New Amy Winehouse film to mark 10 years since singer's death

A new documentary about Amy Winehouse, in which her mother will share details about her late daughter's life, will be released in July, marking 10 years since the British singer's death at age 27. "Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On", commissioned by Britain's BBC Two and BBC Music, will be told through the narrative of the "Rehab" and "Back to Black" singer's mother Janis, who has multiple sclerosis and wants to share her memories, the broadcaster said.

