People News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial; Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital and more

Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday asked a New York state appeals court to throw out his conviction for sexual assault and rape and grant a new trial, saying the trial judge made several errors that denied him an impartial jury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 02:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday asked a New York state appeals court to throw out his conviction for sexual assault and rape and grant a new trial, saying the trial judge made several errors that denied him an impartial jury. Weinstein, 69, was sentenced in March 2020 by Justice James Burke of Manhattan criminal court to 23 years in prison for assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Fans of rapper DMX announced a prayer vigil to be held on Monday outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose. "Prayer for DMX" was set for 5 p.m. EDT in front of White Plains Hospital, said supporters using the hashtag #PrayerForDMX.

(With inputs from agencies.)

