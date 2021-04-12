Left Menu

People News Roundup: Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 'strength' for seven decades, dies at 99; Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50 and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 02:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 'strength' for seven decades, dies at 99

Prince Philip, who was Queen Elizabeth's husband for more than seven decades and helped to modernise the British monarchy and steer the royal family through repeated crises, died on Friday. He was 99. The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history. During that time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

Ramsey Clark, former U.S. attorney general and human rights activist, dead at 93

Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark, who helped shape U.S. civil rights law during the Johnson administration but went on to travel the globe to fight human rights abuses by his own country as he saw them, has died at age 93. Clark, one of the architects of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 and Civil Rights Act of 1968, died on Friday, family member Sharon Welch said, according to media outlets including the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-topping artist's songs included "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya." His career had been marked by legal troubles and prison time.

