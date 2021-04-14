Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

The romantic crime film, shot in mainland China and the first by a Hong Kong-born director to receive an Oscar nomination, is shortlisted in the best international feature film category. LA's famous Cinerama Dome movie theater among coronavirus casualties One of Los Angeles' best-known movie theaters is closing for good, its owners said on Monday, prompting dismay on social media and concern for the fate of other theaters forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:31 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Better Days' director hopes Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topics

"Better Days" director Derek Tsang said his Oscar-nominated film could inspire other Chinese artists to pursue difficult topics despite the challenges in getting works past censors in China. Adapted from Jiu Yuexi's novel "Young and Beautiful", the movie tells the story of a bullied schoolgirl who develops a strong bond with a boy when they get caught up in a murder case. The romantic crime film, shot in mainland China and the first by a Hong Kong-born director to receive an Oscar nomination, is shortlisted in the best international feature film category.

LA's famous Cinerama Dome movie theater among coronavirus casualties

One of Los Angeles' best-known movie theaters is closing for good, its owners said on Monday, prompting dismay on social media and concern for the fate of other theaters forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pacific Theatres group said it would not be reopening its flagship ArcLight Hollywood, home to the Cinerama Dome on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard, and 15 other ArcLight and Pacific Theatres located in the global center of the movie industry.

Mexican Netflix street vendor star 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage

After Mexico City's 'Lady Tacos de Canasta,' a street vendor featured in a Netflix series, stood up to police who she said harassed her on the street, she decided to take her fight for worker and LGBT rights to a bigger stage. The 36-year-old, who goes by the name of Marven and identifies as Mexico's 'muxe' third-gender, is now running for Mexico City's congress, one of a bevy of newcomer candidates in midterm elections in June that will be one of the biggest in Mexico's history.

Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California, appears at extradition hearing

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in California on sexual assault charges, one of his lawyers said on Monday, as the former Hollywood movie producer appeared in a New York court proceeding over whether to extradite him. The 69-year-old Weinstein wore a collarless rust-colored shirt as he appeared from the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo by video before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" , about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown in new track 'Eazy Sleazy'

Mick Jagger released a surprise new track on Tuesday, "Eazy Sleazy", which celebrates the end of lockdown in England and takes a tongue-in-cheek look at some of the downsides of life cooped up at home during the pandemic. Lyrics in the rocking, upbeat track include: "Trying to write a tune you better hook me up to Zoom" and "way too much TV it's lobotomizing me."

French audiences develop a taste for window theatre

French actress Isabelle Cagnat is pining to get back on stage once the pandemic is over, but on Sunday she had to be content with performing from behind the windows of a fashion boutique. Outside the hip apparel store in central Paris, a small crowd of several dozen people gathered under a cold grey sky, some passers-by, others who had seen notices on social media. Organisers implored the audience to stand well apart to avoid trouble with police.

Tusse - from child refugee to Sweden's Eurovision Song Contest contender

For Tusse, Sweden's 2021 Eurovision Song Contest contender, it felt like entering a new world coming to the Nordic country at the age of eight from a Ugandan refugee camp.

The 19-year-old Tusse, short for Tousin Chiza, will represent Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands in May with the song "Voices".

Dwayne Johnson would run for U.S. President if people want him

"Fast & Furious" star Dwayne Johnson said on Monday that he would run for U.S. President if he felt he had enough support from Americans. Johnson, 48, one of the highest-paid and most popular actors in the United States, has been flirting with a possible White House bid for several years.

J-Lo, H.E.R. and Foo Fighters to star in streamed concert to fund COVID-19 vaccines

Singers Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R. will star in a global streaming and broadcast special on May 8 to raise money for COVID-19 vaccines, following last year's "One World - Together at Home" fundraiser in which locked-down stars including Lady Gaga performed from their homes. "VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World" will be hosted by singer Selena Gomez and also feature the Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder, according to organiser Global Citizen, an international advocacy group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to U.S.; UK trial on switching COVID-19 vaccines and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Moderna says protection from its COVID-19 vaccine still strong six months onModerna Inc said on Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine still showed strong protection against the illness six mo...

Cricket Legend Steyn Gun Fired Up to Win With Parimatch

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- Parimatch, a leading betting holding and entertainment brand, is proud to announce the release of cricket legend Dale Steyns first video collaboration with the company. Mr. Steyn and Parimatch ...

India reports 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases, 1,027 deaths

India reported over 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the ...

Burundi refugees in Tanzania living in fear: UN rights experts

Burundi refugees have suffered violations such as arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances, allegedly carried out by the Tanzanian police and intelligence services in cooperation with counterparts in their homeland, they reported.In ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021