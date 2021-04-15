IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Mexican Netflix street vendor star 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage MEXICO CITY - After Mexico City's 'Lady Tacos de Canasta,' a street vendor featured in a Netflix series, stood up to police who she said harassed her on the street, she decided to take her fight for worker and LGBT rights to a bigger stage. The 36-year-old, who goes by the name of Marven and identifies as Mexico's 'muxe' third-gender, is now running for Mexico City's congress, one of a bevy of newcomer candidates in midterm elections in June that will be one of the biggest in Mexico's history. (MEXICO-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), 457 words)

Pakistani transgender woman finds a niche in tailoring KARACHI, Pakistan - As Pakistani transgender woman Jiya measures customers at her tailoring shop in a brand new Karachi market, her eyes gleam with the prospect of a busy Ramadan season and her ambitions to expand. (RELIGION-RAMADAN/PAKISTAN-LGBT (PIX, TV), 321 words)

Tusse - from child refugee to Sweden's Eurovision Song Contest contender STOCKHOLM - For Tusse, Sweden's 2021 Eurovision Song Contest contender, it felt like entering a new world coming to the Nordic country at the age of eight from a Ugandan refugee camp. (MUSIC-EUROVISION/SWEDEN (TV, PIX), moved, 439 words)

South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones SEOUL - South Korean Ryu Hyun-soo describes himself as an "LG phone maniac" and says he won't give up his LG smartphones even though the company that makes them is getting out of the business. (LG-ELEC/SMARTPHONES-FAN (TV, PIX), moved, 344 words)

Vietnamese Americans start self-defense course in wake of Atlanta shootings GARDEN GROVE, California - When tragedy struck across the country in Georgia, Tam Nguyen helped fellow members of his Southern California Vietnamese-American community start defense courses and assert themselves in the face of racism, rebranding his charity as a social justice movement. (USA-RACE/ASIANS-SELF DEFENSE (PIX, TV), by Daniel Trotta, 712 words)

Children swap classrooms for beach lessons in Spain LOS NIETOS, Spain - Does having school at the beach sound like a dream? After a year of remote learning and socially distanced classrooms, one school in the Spanish region of Murcia is doing just that, trying to combine clear air and a new way of teaching. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-BEACH SCHOOLING (TV, PIX), by Silvio Castellanos, Nacho Doce and Marco Trujillo, 332 words)

Decades strong: Chinese bodybuilders pump iron at old Beijing gym BEIJING - Each afternoon without fail, a handful of men mostly in their 60s gather at an old bicycle shed in southwest Beijing, clad in sweatshirts and track pants and ready to pump iron. (CHINA-AGEING/GYM (TV, PIX), 427 words)

How computer mapping could help Biden find and fix polluted neighborhoods Diagnosed with asthma at 8 years old, Karlaine Francisco grew up thinking everyone had it. Her friends in south Stockton, California, also carried inhalers and suffered coughing and wheezing fits. “I would tell people, ‘Oh yeah, I have asthma,’” said Francisco, now a 17-year-old high school senior. “And then, my friend would be like, ‘Yeah, I have asthma too.’” (USA-ENVIRONMENT/DATA (PIX, TV), 976 words)

Road to ruin: informal byways sow seeds of destruction in Colombia's Amazon SAN VICENTE DEL CAGUAN, Caqueta, Colombia - The dirt tracks winding through southern Colombia's tangled jungle often mark the beginning of the end for besieged patches of rainforest in this part of the Amazon. (COLOMBIA-DEFORESTATION/ (INSIGHT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, 1,304 words)

WIDER IMAGE-The faces in the fog of 'long COVID' MADRID - Teresa Dominguez, 55, was doing her weekly shopping near her home in Collado Villalba, north of Madrid, when she realized she was wandering aimlessly, feeling lost in the aisles and without a clue of what she needed. She paid for what she had already picked out and left. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-LONGCOVID (PIX), 680 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT EXPLAINER-What is a global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?

NEWSMAKER-From Harvard to Nasdaq listing: Grab CEO's ride to world's biggest SPAC deal NEWSMAKER-Coinbase boss Armstrong poised to reap fruits of listing

FACTBOX-Blood and billions of dollars: NATO's long war in Afghanistan EXPLAINER-More guns than people: Why tighter U.S. firearms laws are unlikely

EXPLAINER-How Japan plans to release contaminated Fukushima water into the ocean GRAPHIC-Comparing the side effects and potential risks of the COVID-19 vaccines https://tmsnrt.rs/3mOEWwu

FACTBOX-Some countries limit AstraZeneca vaccine use, US pauses J&J shot Global vaccination tracker https://tmsnrt.rs/39xWS94

Other vaccine trackers https://tmsnrt.rs/36jDuuj Global COVID-19 cases and deaths https://tmsnrt.rs/32CyMHu

U.S. COVID-19 cases and deaths https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR (Compiled Mike Collett-White, Patrick Enright, Janet Lawrence and Tiffany Wu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)