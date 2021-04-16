Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Love story 'Time' takes incarceration fight to the Oscars; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown in new track 'Eazy Sleazy' and more

The Oscar-nominated film follows Fox Rich over several decades as she fights for her jailed husband Rob, serving a 60-year sentence for a bank robbery the couple carried out in the 1990s, to be released from prison in Louisiana. J-Lo, H.E.R. and Foo Fighters to star in streamed concert to fund COVID-19 vaccines Singers Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R. will star in a global streaming and broadcast special on May 8 to raise money for COVID-19 vaccines, following last year's "One World - Together at Home" fundraiser in which locked-down stars including Lady Gaga performed from their homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 02:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Celebrity couple J.Lo and A-Rod split because "we are better as friends"

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement because "we are better as friends," announcing the breakup on Thursday just months after denying their four-year relationship was on the rocks. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez, 51, also known by her nickname J.Lo, and Rodriguez, 45, known as A-Rod, said in a joint statement.

Mexican Netflix street vendor star 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage

After Mexico City's 'Lady Tacos de Canasta,' a street vendor featured in a Netflix series, stood up to police who she said harassed her on the street, she decided to take her fight for worker and LGBT rights to a bigger stage. The 36-year-old, who goes by the name of Marven and identifies as Mexico's 'muxe' third-gender, is now running for Mexico City's congress, one of a bevy of newcomer candidates in midterm elections in June that will be one of the biggest in Mexico's history.

With a return to live music, Academy of Country Music awards show airs Sunday

In Nashville, Tennessee, the traditional home of country songs, the Academy of Country Music will hold its annual awards show on Sunday, incorporating small venue live broadcasts from classic genre landmarks. With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, for a second year the awards will take place in multiple smaller sites around Nashville rather than the usual Las Vegas venue.

Power of Oscars keeps Romanian 'Collective' tragedy in people's minds, says director

Romanian director Alexander Nanau says a double Oscar nomination for his documentary "Collective" means a tragic 2015 nightclub fire and subsequent healthcare scandal at the heart of the film "will not be forgotten". Sixty-five people died after fireworks used during a concert at The Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest ignited non-fireproofed insulation foam, triggering a stampede.

Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown in new track 'Eazy Sleazy'

Mick Jagger released a surprise new track on Tuesday, "Eazy Sleazy", which celebrates the end of lockdown in England and takes a tongue-in-cheek look at some of the downsides of life cooped up at home during the pandemic. Lyrics in the rocking, upbeat track include: "Trying to write a tune you better hook me up to Zoom" and "way too much TV it's lobotomizing me."

Love story 'Time' takes incarceration fight to the Oscars

Garrett Bradley's award-winning documentary "Time" may be about incarceration, but, according to the director, it's really a love story. The Oscar-nominated film follows Fox Rich over several decades as she fights for her jailed husband Rob, serving a 60-year sentence for a bank robbery the couple carried out in the 1990s, to be released from prison in Louisiana.

J-Lo, H.E.R. and Foo Fighters to star in streamed concert to fund COVID-19 vaccines

Singers Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R. will star in a global streaming and broadcast special on May 8 to raise money for COVID-19 vaccines, following last year's "One World - Together at Home" fundraiser in which locked-down stars including Lady Gaga performed from their homes. "VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World" will be hosted by singer Selena Gomez and also feature the Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder, according to organiser Global Citizen, an international advocacy group.

