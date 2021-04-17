Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:32 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Mighty' actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

Helen McCrory, the "beautiful and mighty" British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has died of cancer at the age of 52, her husband, Damian Lewis, said on Friday. The shock announcement drew tributes from author JK Rowling, fellow actors including Michael Sheen and from the artistic director at London's National Theatre who hailed McCrory as "unquestionably one of the great actors of her generation".

