Entertainment News Roundup: Oscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches; 'Black Panther' director won't boycott Georgia for superhero sequel and more

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" remained atop the domestic box office in its third weekend of release. The Legendary and Warner Bros movie added another $7.7 million, boosting its North American tally to $80.5 million. The film looks to be the first to cross $100 million in the U.S and Canada since the pandemic began. Its ticket sales are especially notable, and not just because movie theaters across the country have been operating at reduced capacity. "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been available on HBO Max to subscribers, meaning people who pay for the streaming service can watch it at home for no extra charge. Warner Bros. entire 2021 slate will follow a similar release pattern.

'Black Panther' director won't boycott Georgia for superhero sequel

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler said on Friday he would shoot the hit movie's sequel in Georgia as planned, despite his opposition to restrictions on voting rights in the state that have prompted calls by some for a boycott. Coogler said in a guest column for Hollywood trade website Deadline.com that pulling out of Georgia to make the sequel would adversely affect the lives of people involved in making the film.

Oscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches

The Oscars ceremony next week will have the look and feel of a movie, giving winners more time for speeches, while coronavirus masks will play a major role, producers of the show said on Saturday. The coronavirus pandemic and a trio of new producers have led to a reinvention of the traditional show where the world's highest movie honors are handed out before a seated theater audience of more than 4,000 A-list stars and industry executives.

