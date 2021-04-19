Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches; 'Black Panther' director won't boycott Georgia for superhero sequel and more

Kong' Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S. "Godzilla vs. The coronavirus pandemic and a trio of new producers have led to a reinvention of the traditional show where the world's highest movie honors are handed out before a seated theater audience of more than 4,000 A-list stars and industry executives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 02:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Oscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches; 'Black Panther' director won't boycott Georgia for superhero sequel and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" remained atop the domestic box office in its third weekend of release. The Legendary and Warner Bros movie added another $7.7 million, boosting its North American tally to $80.5 million. The film looks to be the first to cross $100 million in the U.S and Canada since the pandemic began. Its ticket sales are especially notable, and not just because movie theaters across the country have been operating at reduced capacity. "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been available on HBO Max to subscribers, meaning people who pay for the streaming service can watch it at home for no extra charge. Warner Bros. entire 2021 slate will follow a similar release pattern.

'Black Panther' director won't boycott Georgia for superhero sequel

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler said on Friday he would shoot the hit movie's sequel in Georgia as planned, despite his opposition to restrictions on voting rights in the state that have prompted calls by some for a boycott. Coogler said in a guest column for Hollywood trade website Deadline.com that pulling out of Georgia to make the sequel would adversely affect the lives of people involved in making the film.

Oscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches

The Oscars ceremony next week will have the look and feel of a movie, giving winners more time for speeches, while coronavirus masks will play a major role, producers of the show said on Saturday. The coronavirus pandemic and a trio of new producers have led to a reinvention of the traditional show where the world's highest movie honors are handed out before a seated theater audience of more than 4,000 A-list stars and industry executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Czech diplomats, says Prague took hostile step

Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to the Czech governments expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies for a military intelligence agency that Prague claims was involved in a 20...

Cuban dissidents decry harassment, as congress denounces 'counterrevolution' attempts

Cuban dissidents accused authorities of cutting their web access and preventing them from leaving their homes during the Cuban Communist Party Congress where leaders denounced renewed U.S.-backed attempts at counterrevolution using online p...

U.S. says Chad rebels heading towards capital from north

The United States said rebel fighters in Chad appeared to be moving towards the capital NDjamena and ordered non-essential staff to leave, warning of possible violence.A spokesman for the rebel Front for Change and Concord in Chad FACT said...

Soccer-Anger as European breakaway threat re-emerges hours before UEFA vote

European football closed ranks on Sunday and threatened to ban any clubs that join a breakaway competition after the spectre of a European Super League re-emerged, prompting condemnation from European political leaders. UEFA said on Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021