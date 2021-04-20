Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal; Human-octopus love story up for best documentary Oscar and more

After a year that saw the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person events and replace them with actors on Zoom, sometimes at home in hoodies and pajamas, celebrity watchers are looking forward to seeing stars stepping out in show-stopping gowns on the movie industry's biggest night on Sunday. Oscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches The Oscars ceremony next week will have the look and feel of a movie, giving winners more time for speeches, while coronavirus masks will play a major role, producers of the show said on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal; Human-octopus love story up for best documentary Oscar and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Oscar nominee Andra Day says Billie Holiday role made her 'braver'

American singer Andra Day says portraying legendary blues performer Billie Holiday has made her braver. The 36-year-old has been nominated for a best actress Oscar for her debut role in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday", which looks at the jazz singer's part in the push for Black civil rights and the outcry caused by her singing the ballad "Strange Fruit" .

McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal

McDonald's Corp has tapped Korean pop sensation BTS to promote a new meal, in a move that the world's largest fast-food chain hopes will expand the reach of its U.S.-based celebrity promotional campaigns to a global scale. The Grammy-nominated boy band's meal will launch starting next month in nearly 50 countries, including South Korea, McDonald's said in a statement on Monday, and will include chicken McNuggets, fries, and two dips.

Human-octopus love story up for best documentary Oscar

Pets can easily bond with humans, but when a wild octopus befriends a diver and becomes his life coach, that true story scores a best documentary nomination for this Sunday's Oscars. Ten years in the making, "My Octopus Teacher" began as a personal video project by South African filmmaker Craig Foster to rekindle his connection with nature by observing an inquisitive female mollusc while free-diving near Cape Town.

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" remained atop the domestic box office in its third weekend of release. The Legendary and Warner Bros movie added another $7.7 million, boosting its North American tally to $80.5 million. The film looks to be the first to cross $100 million in the U.S and Canada since the pandemic began. Its ticket sales are especially notable, and not just because movie theaters across the country have been operating at reduced capacity. "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been available on HBO Max to subscribers, meaning people who pay for the streaming service can watch it at home for no extra charge. Warner Bros. entire 2021 slate will follow a similar release pattern.

Stars come out for Country Music awards show in genre's hometown, Nashville

Broadcasting before live audiences from country music's hometown, Nashville, Tennessee, the 56th Academy of Country Music awards show brought a star-studded Sunday night. For the second year, the ACM awards took place in multiple smaller sites around Nashville, including the emblematic Grand Ole Opry House, rather than at the usual Las Vegas venue.

High heels! Real pants! 'Teeny' Oscars red carpet signals return to glamour

What's an Oscars ceremony without a red carpet? After a year that saw the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person events and replace them with actors on Zoom, sometimes at home in hoodies and pajamas, celebrity watchers are looking forward to seeing stars stepping out in show-stopping gowns on the movie industry's biggest night on Sunday.

Oscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches

The Oscars ceremony next week will have the look and feel of a movie, giving winners more time for speeches, while coronavirus masks will play a major role, producers of the show said on Saturday. The coronavirus pandemic and a trio of new producers have led to a reinvention of the traditional show where the world's highest movie honors are handed out before a seated theater audience of more than 4,000 A-list stars and industry executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada rolls out post-pandemic spending plan ahead of likely election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government on Monday lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19 and to help launch an economic recovery ahead of an election expected later...

World Food Programme says it will supply food to 185,000 Venezuelan children

The United Nations World Food Programme WFP said on Monday it had reached a deal to supply food to Venezuelan schools, as WFP director David Beasley visits Caracas for meetings with officials including President Nicolas Maduro.The program w...

J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 bln case over 'deadly legacy' of opioids

Four drugmakers helped cause the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing their drugs and downplaying their addictive risks, a lawyer for several California counties argued on Monday at the start of multibillion-dollar trial. Th...

US: Judge keeps ex-cop's 20-year sentence for killing Black man

A judge upheld a 20-year prison sentence for former police officer Michael Slager in the killing of Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina, rejecting Slagers claims his lawyer did a poor job.Slager ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021