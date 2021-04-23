People News Roundup: Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estate and Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estate

Draped in shades of purple, fans of the late artist Prince huddled in a line outside his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota, waiting to enter the museum to remember the musician's life on the fifth anniversary of his death. "We came to pay our respects to the best, greatest, most, amazing musician ever. You know, we've been fans forever. We're family. We've made family from all over the world through this man ... It was important for us to be here," said Barbara Rodgers, who traveled to Minnesota from Florida with her husband Ali and her friend Sara.

Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday on Friday. The photograph was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.

