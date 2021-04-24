Left Menu

People News Roundup: Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis; Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estate and more

It was important for us to be here," said Barbara Rodgers, who traveled to Minnesota from Florida with her husband Ali and her friend Sara. Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 02:26 IST
People News Roundup: Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis; Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estate and more
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estate

Draped in shades of purple, fans of the late artist Prince huddled in a line outside his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota, waiting to enter the museum to remember the musician's life on the fifth anniversary of his death. "We came to pay our respects to the best, greatest, most, amazing musician ever. You know, we've been fans forever. We're family. We've made family from all over the world through this man ... It was important for us to be here," said Barbara Rodgers, who traveled to Minnesota from Florida with her husband Ali and her friend Sara.

Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday on Friday. The photograph was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro approved a 24 cut to the environment budget for 2021 from last years level, according to official numbers published on Friday, just one day after he vowed to increase spending to fight deforestation.Speaking...

Southeast Asian leaders to discuss Myanmar with coup leader

Southeast Asian leaders will try to forge a path to end violence and instability in Myanmar at a summit on Saturday expected to include Min Aung Hlaing, the general in charge of the military takeover in February that sparked bloodshed and e...

All eyes on Chile´s Pinera as congress approves a fresh pensions drawdown

Chiles Congress on Friday approved by a large majority a move to allow citizens to withdraw a third tranche of their privately held pensions to assuage economic hardship wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.Lawmakers in the countrys lower ho...

Thousands attend funeral of Chad's Deby, Macron pledges French support

Thousands of people attended the funeral of Chads slain leader Idriss Deby on Friday, with French President Emmanuel Macron leading tributes to the long-ruling strongman whose death in a battle with rebels has thrown the country into crisis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021