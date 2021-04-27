Reuters Odd News Summary
A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breed
Turkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader has already erected a gilded monument and written an ode. The new holiday took place on the same day as a festival celebrating the Akhal-Teke horse breed, which Turkmenistan also considers part of its national heritage.
Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world record $1.8 million in private sale - Sotheby's
The Kanye West sneakers that sent athletic shoes strutting down fashion runways sold for $1.8 million, a new world record price for a pair of sneakers, Sotheby's announced on Monday. The American rapper's 2008 'Grammy Worn' Nike Air Yeezy samples were prototypes for a line developed by West and Mark Smith for Nike. They were revealed during West's performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards.
Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap
A bar in Copenhagen has started offering customers a COVID-19 test and a beer while they wait for the result to help get business moving again after months of restrictions. Punters hand over about $25 to get tested in a booth at Warpigs Brewpub. After about half an hour, if they get the all-clear, they are allowed inside.
