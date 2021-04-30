Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court on her conservatorship; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies, one for sharing and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham reunite for action thriller 'Wrath of Man'

All it took was a two-minute phone call to pitch the idea for his new film "Wrath of Man" and British director Guy Ritchie was back working with action star Jason Statham after some 15 years. The dark thriller sees Statham play "H", a mysterious loner who takes up a job at a security firm whose armoured vehicles transporting valuables have recently been the target of deadly armed robberies.

BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies, one for sharing

Winners at next month's BRIT Awards will receive two different trophies, encouraged to share one as a way to embrace the community spirit and kindness seen during COVID-19 lockdowns, organisers of Britain's pop music honours said on Wednesday. Artists Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori designed the statuettes, which will be handed out in pairs at the May 11 ceremony held at London's O2 arena.

WarnerMedia plans to price HBO Max with ads at $9.99 a month - CNBC

WarnerMedia is planning to price an advertising-supported version of its HBO Max video streaming service, set to launch in June, at $9.99 per month, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. HBO Max, home to titles like "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Love Life", was launched in May last year and costs $14.99 per month.

Spain's Primavera Sound festival to resume in 2022 over two weekends: sources

Barcelona's Primavera Sound music festival, one of Europe's largest, will resume next year in an expanded version after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources with close knowledge of the festival told Reuters. In this new format, the festival will take place on June 2-5 and June 9-12 of 2022 in the northeastern Spanish city, doubling its usual length, and will have around 400 shows across two lineups which will include major singers, the sources said.

Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court on her conservatorship

Pop star Britney Spears will personally address the Los Angeles court dealing with her long-running conservatorship in June, a judge agreed on Tuesday. Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship since 2008, but rarely takes part in court hearings and has not publicly commented on the legal arrangement where a court-appointed adviser controls her personal and financial affairs, including her medical treatment, security and career.

Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open

After spending a lot of time indoors through the year-long coronavirus pandemic, families in the New York area will soon have one of the first new theme parks in years to visit as restrictions are eased, with LEGOLAND preparing to launch its latest resort. Located in Goshen, some 60 miles (95 km) north of New York City, LEGOLAND New York is in the final stages of construction, and plans a phased-in opening this summer in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Discovery's streaming investments hit profit, shares fall

Discovery Inc on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, as the media company ramped up investments in its streaming platform, sending its shares tumbling 8% in early trading. While Discovery benefited from a recovery in advertising sales on its networks during the quarter, the race to retain paying customers in the crowded streaming market that includes Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+ called for higher investments in content.

