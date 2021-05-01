Left Menu

'SNL' boss not forcing cast to appear with Elon Musk during guest hosting: report

The cast members of the popular sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' won't be forced to appear alongside controversial billionaire Elon Musk when he hosts the show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 09:12 IST
'SNL' boss not forcing cast to appear with Elon Musk during guest hosting: report
Elon Musk (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The cast members of the popular sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' won't be forced to appear alongside controversial billionaire Elon Musk when he hosts the show. According to Fox News, a source to Page Six told, "Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don't have to do it. ['SNL' boss Lorne Michaels] won't ever make them do anything they don't want to do."

The 49-year-old Tesla founder is set to helm the NBC institution on May 8 - but some cast members have made it clear that they're less than enthused by the prospect of having him on stage at Studio 8H. After Musk tweeted, "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is," cast member Bowen Yang wrote: "What the f**k does this even mean?"

"Only CEO I want to do a sketch with is Cher-E Oteri," Writer Andrew Dismukes posted on Instagram alongside a photo of 'SNL' alum Cheri Oteri. Longtime cast member Aidy Bryant shared a message that many perceived to be a dig at Musk too. The 33-year-old star reposted a tweet by Sen. Bernie Sanders that called it a "moral obscenity" that "the 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people."

As for Michael Che, the 'Weekend Update' host joked to Jimmy Fallon this week that he hopes the billionaire will uphold the 'SNL' tradition of hosts giving "a couple million dollars" to each cast member. As reported by Fox News, American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has also been blasted for signing up to perform on Musk's episode after some fans claimed online that he's "destroying the planet" and doesn't like women.

Musk will join the cast for rehearsals at 30 Rock beginning on Tuesday. Per Page Six, no cast members have pulled out of the show yet. The source added: "Whether you like him or not, Elon is a very interesting character. ... He's very much a showman."

Musk has courted controversy several times over the years. In an interview last September, he downplayed the risks of the coronavirus, adding he won't get the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M32 expected to launch in India soon; clears BIS certification

Samsungs upcoming smartphone - the Galaxy M32 - which will succeed last years Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s has reportedly been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS, hinting at its imminent launch in India.As per a screenshot shared...

Leicester rallies for 1-1 with 10-man Southampton in EPL

Leicesters bid for Champions League soccer suffered a minor setback when it had to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Southampton in the English Premier League.Jonny Evans 68th-minute header earned third-placed Leicester a point on the south...

UNICEF sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to India, supporting government in acceleration of vaccine rollout

The UN childrens agency has sent critical life-saving supplies, including 3,000 oxygen concentrators, diagnostic tests and other equipment to help India combat a devastating new wave of COVID-19. The UNICEF also said it is continuing to sup...

Mickelson misses cut and is worried about lack of focus

Phil Mickelson said he is struggling to keep his concentration on the golf course, leading to short spells where his mind goes numb. One such example came Friday at the end of his round, and it cost him at the Valspar Championship.Two bogey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021