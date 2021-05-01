Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut announces digital debut as producer, launches logo of her production house Manikarnika films

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', a love story and a satire. The actor also dived into the web space with her production house 'Manikarnika Films', and launched its logo on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 10:05 IST
Kangana Ranaut and logo of her production house Manikarnika films (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', a love story and a satire. The actor also dived into the web space with her production house 'Manikarnika Films', and launched its logo on Saturday. The 'Queen' actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of the logo of her production house.

The intriguing logo features a roaring tiger in the backdrop of a temple and all this is framed in the shape of a burning flame. Details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps.

"With 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," said Ranaut. "We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added.

With the launch of the logo, celebrity followers including celebrity stylist Ami Patel and more than 24 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Scores of fans left red heart and fire emoticons as they welcomed the 'Revolver Rani' star and her production house's digital debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

