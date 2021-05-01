Left Menu

People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 10:30 IST
People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more
Representative Picture Image Credit: Twitter(@ladygaga)

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer

A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday released a photo that shows the British socialite accused of enabling Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuses with a bruise around her left eye, which the lawyer called a "black eye." The photo was attached to a letter from Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who oversees Maxwell's criminal case.

Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs

Five people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga and the shooting of a dog walker during the pets' abduction in Hollywood earlier this year, authorities said on Thursday. Four of the five suspects were known street gang members, while the fifth was the woman who reported she had found the dogs and safely returned them after a reward was offered, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected

California's effort to extradite Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges was delayed on Friday, and the convicted former movie producer will have another 30 days to challenge its latest effort to bring him to court. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case said prosecutors could arrange for Weinstein's transfer to Los Angeles on May 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

