Finn Wittrock cast in HBO Max's 'Green Lantern' series

Actor Finn Wittrock has been tapped to feature in the lead role in the upcoming “Green Lantern” series set at HBO Max.

The upcoming series is based on DC character Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, who is described as a hulking mass of masculinity and an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism. And yet, he is somehow likable.

The show was first announced in 2019 and received a series order last year. The story travels across decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns -- from comic book favourites to never-before-seen heroes.

The 10-episode series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It is co-written and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner.

