Left Menu

Indian-origin author, playwright Ronnie Govender dies of age related illness in South Africa

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:19 IST
Indian-origin author, playwright Ronnie Govender dies of age related illness in South Africa

Ronnie Govender, an internationally acclaimed Indian-origin author and playwright known for his books and theatre efforts reflecting the difficulties of the Indian and African communities under apartheid, has died of age-related illness. He was 87.

Govender, who died in South Africa’s city of Cape Town on Thursday, was the recipient of the Order of Ikhamanga, among the country’s highest national orders, in 2008 for his contributions to democracy, peace and justice in the country through theatre.

In the same year, the media did not miss the irony of his new book ‘In the Manure’ being launched in the beautiful sprawling gardens of the residence of Indian Consul General Navdeep Suri in Johannesburg.

Govender’s debut book, ‘Cato Manor Stories’, won the 1997 Commonwealth Writers' Prize for best first book in the Africa section.

The book told tales of the Indian and African communities that lived side-by-side in the township in Durban before the minority white apartheid government uprooted them for forced resettlement in other separate ethnic townships.

Govender’s grandparents, who had arrived in South Africa as indentured labourers, had settled in Cato Manor, where they farmed on a small piece of land.

Govender was also born there.

Govender founded his own theatre company, the Shah Theatre Academy, because of the restrictions of the time not allowing participating in ‘white’ theatres.

One of his plays, ‘The Lahnee’s Pleasure’, had the longest run across the country and received a lot of attention abroad.

But in line with his firm resolve to support the anti-apartheid cultural boycott of South Africa, Govender steadfastly declined highly lucrative offers to tour abroad with the play.

In 2014, Govender was honoured with a doctorate from the Durban University of Technology.

His demise on Thursday was following a month long age-related ailment, his family said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday.

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday....

Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

Disneyland reopened on Friday and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the US by midsummer, as the number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached another milestone 100 million.Visitors cheered an...

Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook buildings in Panama City early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, but authorities found no immediate sign of damage.The United States Geological Service said the epicenter of the quake was some 70 km 43 mi...

Struggling RR and SRH seek revival in match against each other

Their campaign in complete shambles, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad square off on Sunday trying to find some form and consistency going into the second phase of Indian Premier League.The Royals have won two out of their six matche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021