Left Menu

Special OPS actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of COVID-19

Indian film and television actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died due to COVID-19 complications, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed on Saturday. He was 52.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:44 IST
Special OPS actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of COVID-19
Late actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian film and television actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died due to COVID-19 complications, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed on Saturday. He was 52. Taking to his Twitter handle, Pandit confirmed the news and wrote, "Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones. Om Shanti!"

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who last worked with the departed soul in the 2019 thriller-drama film 'Bypass Road', also mourned the demise of the Indian army officer-turned-actor. "Extremely sad news. I've known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you," Neil tweeted.

'Lest We Forget India Foundation' - a Charitable Trust that provides support, welfare, skilling, and education necessary for the wellbeing of families of Indian Armed Forces personnel who have lost their lives during their service and any needy member of the public, also confirmed the news of his demise. According to the foundation, the former army officer died on Friday.

"#LestWeForgetIndiaFlag of India the unfortunate passing away of Maj Bikramjeet Kanwarpal (Retd) @BizzKanwarpal, 4 HORSE, yesterday, 30 April 2021 to #Covid19. Commissioned in December 1989, he served for 10 years. Remember the #IndianBrave as a soldier and later a film and television actor," the tweet read.

Born in Himachal Pradesh, Bikramjeet had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. He was last seen in the 2020 Neeraj Pandey directorial thriller series 'Special OPS'. He also played prominent roles in the thriller crime series 'Illegal-Justice', 'Out of order' and 'Aapke Kamre Me Koi Rehta Hai'.

He was the son of an Indian Army officer, Dwarka Nath Kanwarpal, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra in 1963. In 1989 he commissioned into the Indian Army. Bikramjeet retired as a Major in the Indian Army in 2002. In 2003, he made his Bollywood debut and went on to act in many films like 'Page 3', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Aarakshan', 'Murder 2', '2 States', 'The Ghazi Attack' and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qpi Technology Announces New Subsidiary Qpivolta With Disruptive Quantum Based Battery Technology and Unveils Blueprint of Giga Battery Manufacturing Facility at Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Qpi Technology announces new subsidiary Qpivolta to manufacture Solid state batteries and in future all important Quantum batteries to power...

HC directs Centre to fulfil assurance given by law officer on release of oxygen tankers and report compliance on May 3.

HC directs Centre to fulfil assurance given by law officer on release of oxygen tankers and report compliance on May 3....

Nepal govt decides to close 22 entry points with India amid COVID-19 surge

The Nepal government has decided to close 22 border points with India amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring country.The decision came after the COVID Crisis Management Coordination Committee CCMC on Friday recommended to ...

Tata Motors sales dip 41 pc to 39,530 units in April against March

Tata Motors on Saturday said its total domestic sales declined by 41 per cent to 39,530 units in April as compared to 66,609 vehicles in March this year.The company had not sold any vehicle in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021