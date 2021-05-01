'Bikramjeet's dream project was film on Siachen,' reveals Madhur Bhandarkar

The Indian-army-officer turned actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who died due to COVID-19 complications, had 'dreamed to work in a movie on Siachen', filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar revealed on Saturday. The news of the demise of actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who died due to COVID-19 complications came as a bolt from the blue for all. Mourning over the news, Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to his Twitter handle and revealed the priceless conversations, he had with the Bikramjeet before his demise.

"Saddened to hear demise of Maj. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal a talented actor who had acted in my films Heroine, Page3, Corporate & Indu Sarkar. Will miss our conversations on Indian Army and his dream project film on Siachen. My Condolences for his family and friends. #OmShanti" he tweeted using folded hands emoticon. Earlier in the day, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit broke the news of Bikramjeet demise. He was 52 when he breathed his last.

While, according to 'Lest We Forget India Foundation' - a Charitable Trust that provides support, welfare, skilling, and education necessary for the wellbeing of families of Indian Armed Forces personnel who have lost their lives during their service and any needy member of the public, the 'Special OPS' actor passed away on Friday, 30 April 2021. Born in Himachal Pradesh, Bikramjeet had played supporting roles in many films and television serials.He was last seen in the 2020 Neeraj Pandey directorial thriller series 'Special OPS'. He also played prominent roles in the thriller crime series 'Illegal-Justice', 'Out of order' and 'Aapke Kamre Me Koi Rehta Hai'.

He was the son of an Indian Army officer, Dwarka Nath Kanwarpal, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra in 1963. In 1989 he commissioned into the Indian Army. Bikramjeet retired as a Major in the Indian Army in 2002. In 2003, he made his Bollywood debut and went on to act in many films like 'Page 3', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Aarakshan', 'Murder 2', '2 States', 'The Ghazi Attack' and more. (ANI)

