Killian Scott in talks to join Marvel series 'Secret Invasion'

Actor Killian Scott is in negotiations to star alongside Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the upcoming Marvel series ''Secret Invasion'' for streaming platform Disney Plus. In the crossover comic event series, Jackson and Mendelsohn will reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, who first met in ''Captain Marvel''. According to Deadline, actor Kingsley Ben-Adir is also expected to board the cast as a likely villain along with Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke. Plot details are currently under wraps and it's not clear what role Scott would play.

