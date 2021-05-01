Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 7 lakh to Maha CM relief fund for COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:24 IST
Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 7 lakh to Maha CM relief fund for COVID-19

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has contributed Rs seven lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) of the Maharashtra government shared the news on Twitter on Saturday.

''Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata has donated Rs 7 lakh to #CMrelieffund #COVID_19 Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked her for the help,'' the tweet read.

DGIPR said the CM has also appealed to the people of the state to contribute in the fight against COVID-19.

Recently, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra donated money and urged the global community to help India, which she said is ''bleeding'' due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many celebrities have stepped forward to help people either by donating funds or by using their social media account to amplify SOS calls.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 62,919 fresh COVID-19 cases raising the overall tally to 46,02,472.

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study finds high vaccination rate is key to future course of COVID-19 pandemic

A new research shows how important a high rate of vaccination is to reduce case numbers and controlling the pandemic. The research was led by the Mayo Clinic data scientists who developed highly accurate computer modelling to predict trends...

Asclepius Meditec's Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer is Expected to Alleviate the Oxygen Shortage Crisis during COVID-19 Pandemic

In June, 2020, an academic paper on patients with COVID-19 inhaling hydrogen oxygen mixed gas produced by Asclepius Meditecs Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer was published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease. The multicenter, and ope...

India to open 2021-22 FIH Pro League campaign against New Zealand on February 5

The Indian mens hockey team will open its campaign in the third edition of FIH Pro League against New Zealand on February 5 next year as the world governing body released the schedule of the prestigious tournament.India will also take on Au...

COVID-19: Australia bans travel from India on pain of fines, jail time, says Minister

Australian citizens who are stuck in India and wish to return back home are at risk of facing fines of up to 66,000 Australian dollars approximately USD 50,964 as Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says a travel ban will be put in place star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021