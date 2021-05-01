Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt birthday wish for father, reveals what she inherited from him

Left Menu

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut revealed what had inherited from her father while extending her heartfelt birthday wish to him on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:17 IST
Kangana Ranaut with her parents (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut revealed what she had inherited from her father while extending her heartfelt birthday wish to him on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Queen' actor shared a monochromatic throwback picture of her father from the time he was young.

"Dear Papa, I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger," Kangana wrote in the caption. Signing off as 'Babbar Sherni Chotu', the 'Manikarnika' star further continued with the caption and said, "I haven't just got your blood but also your fire. Happy Birthday, Papa."

Earlier in the day, Kangana also launched the logo of her production house 'Manikarnika Films'. The intriguing logo features a roaring tiger in the backdrop of a temple and all this is framed in the shape of a burning flame. She also shared that she is gearing up to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', a love story and a satire. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana Ranaut has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

