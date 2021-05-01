Left Menu

TV actor Aniruddh Dave shifted to ICU week after testing COVID-19 positive

In an Instagram post, Daves wife, actor Shubhi Ahuja, said he was in a critical condition and urged his fans as well as well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery. Many of Daves friends from the TV industry, including actors Aastha Chaudhary, and Arjun Bijlani, also requested people to pray for him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:43 IST
TV actor Aniruddh Dave shifted to ICU week after testing COVID-19 positive

Actor Aniruddh Dave of ''Patiala Babes” fame has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated due to COVID-19. The 34-year-old actor had last week shared his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram account. ''He is currently being treated in a hospital in Bhopal and had contracted the virus while he was shooting for a web series over there,'' a source close to the actor told PTI. In an Instagram post, Dave's wife, actor Shubhi Ahuja, said he was in a critical condition and urged his fans as well as well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery. Many of Dave's friends from the TV industry, including actors Aastha Chaudhary, and Arjun Bijlani, also requested people to pray for him. ''Need prayers for our friend @anirudh_dave. He is in ICU. Plz spare a minute and pray for him,” Chaudhary wrote on her Instagram Stories. Bijlani posted, ''Prayers for @annirudh_dave .. pl pl pray for him...'' Dave, who started his career with theatre, made his TV acting debut in 2008 with show ''Raajkumar Aaryyan''. He went on to appear in serials like ''Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki'', ''Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'', ''Phulwa'' and ''Patiala Babes''.

He has also acted in films like ''Tere Sang'', ''Shorgul'' and is awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Bell Bottom''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight COVID-19 patients die in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage

Eight COVID-19 patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital on Saturday due to shortage of oxygen, a senior hospital official said. Six COVID patients died in the ICU ward and two in the main ward due to oxygen shortage today. We could not save t...

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday.We are pas...

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: NIA disputes US firm's report

The National Investigation Agency has disputed a forensic report by a US firm which suggested that electronic evidence had been planted on the computer device belonging to activist Rona Wilson, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links ...

PMO directs installation of 150 ventilators at ITBP COVID centre in Delhi

The Prime Ministers Office PMO has provided 150 medical ventilator machines from the PM CARES fund to a Delhi-based COVID care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP, officials said on Saturday.Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the PM, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021