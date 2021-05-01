Left Menu

Kylie Jenner gets 3-year court-protection from man who tried to trespass her home

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been provided three-year restraining order from the court against the stalker who tried to trespass her home after trying to take a naked dip in her sister Kendall's pool.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:55 IST
Kylie Jenner (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been provided three-year restraining order from the court against the stalker who tried to trespass her home after trying to take a naked dip in her sister Kendall's pool. TMZ broke the news, the 27-year-old man - Shaquan King, was ordered by the judge at a Friday (local time) hearing to keep a distance of at least 100 yards from Kylie for the next 3 years.

The restraining order also protects Kris and Kendall Jenner, as King tried to trespass their gated communities too, after spending 6 hours in jail for the alleged intrusion at Kendall's home. King was accused of getting straight to Kylie's gated community last month after he was released from jail. He was arrested and held behind the bars for about 6 hours after getting naked by Kendall's pool and banging on her house's windows before her security apprehended him. The police, at that time told TMZ that his jail stay was brief due to COVID protocols.

Since then Kendall has increased her personal security, and also gotten her own restraining order for 5 years against King. Kylie was present at Friday's court hearing, virtually. TMZ reported that she told the judge that King's alleged criminal background makes her fear for her and her daughter's life.

According to the legal documents obtained by the sources, Kylie's legal team requested a 5-year restraining order, but the judge said the alleged harassment was "short-lived" and granted it for 3 years instead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

