Mansions of Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner coming up adjacent to each other

The mansions of American reality TV star mother-daughter duo of Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are being constructed adjacent to each other in the Calabasas area. TMZ broke the news that Khloe and her momager are building huge side-by-side modern farmhouse estates in an exclusive enclave in the Calabasas area.

The construction site also indicates that there will be an enormous swimming pool area in their houses. According to reports by TMZ, the plot used to be one single estate. After it was sold in 2012, a local builder razed the house but as it sat vacant for years, a new developer bought it and is now putting the finishing touches on Khloe and Kris' houses.

Sources close to the mother-daughter duo also revealed that they each plunged approximately USD 10 million for the property. The property is reportedly in a famous area of Hidden Hills which also has celebrity homeowners, including Jeffree Star, Paul George and Vin Scully. (ANI)

