Left Menu

Punjab CM joins people in offering prayers on 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Amid the COVID-19 restrictions, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday virtually joined the people in offering prayers to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur.The chief minister prayed for the safety and well-being of all in the challenging pandemic situation and exhorted the people to follow Gurus universal message of love, secularism, religious tolerance, freedom of faith and peaceful co-existence.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:26 IST
Punjab CM joins people in offering prayers on 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Amid the COVID-19 restrictions, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday virtually joined the people in offering prayers to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The chief minister prayed for the safety and well-being of all in the challenging pandemic situation and exhorted the people to follow Guru's universal message of love, secularism, religious tolerance, freedom of faith and peaceful co-existence. Terming it an occasion to spread the message of Guru Sahib's supreme sacrifice for the sake of humanity and religious freedom, he said the life and philosophy of the ninth Guru remains a beacon of inspiration for the world.

Singh said he was extremely blessed to lead his government, in its previous tenure, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib at Harmandir Sahib in 2004, Amritsar, and in constructing memorials, including one dedicated to '40 Mukte' (Liberated Ones) at Sri Muktsar Sahib, and several commemorative gates at Fatehgarh Sahib. ''We have also been fortunate to celebrate the 550th 'Prakash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev and 350th 'Prakash Purb' of Guru Gobind Singh during our present tenure,'' an official release quoting Singh said. The chief minister said the state government had made elaborate arrangements to celebrate this mega event with 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) from Guru Ka Mahal (Amritsar) to Anandpur Sahib, and 'Akhand Path' and 'Kirtan Darbar' at Anandpur Sahib.

It had also planned to hold an exhibition on the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, an exhibition on handicrafts, the Punjabi literary festival, drama (Hind-di-Chadar), sports event, multi-media light and sound show and a Sufi Music festival, said the CM.

However, the second wave of COVID had forced change in plans and these events are now being held in virtual format to avoid large gatherings and ensure public safety. As and when the situation improves during the year-long celebrations, grand events will be held on the ground to commemorate the historic occasion, he said.

To mark the occasion, a day-long 'Kirtan Darbar' was organised, in which several prominent 'raagis' performed 'kirtan' on TV channels and digital platforms. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar exhorted the people to follow the path of righteousness in the true tradition of humanity, as illustrated by Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Meanwhile, devotees paid obeisance at gurdwaras including the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of 'Parkash purb' of the ninth Sikh guru.

They started assembling at gurdwaras in the morning to offer prayers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnast Pranati gets Asian quota, to compete at Tokyo Olympics

India gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.The 26-year-old from West Bengal is...

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.This seasons religious holid...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Myanmar protesters march three months after coup U.N. warns of standstillProtesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transi...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could evade immune responseA forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021