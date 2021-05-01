Left Menu

Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Saturday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post.I always look out for silver lining Tested positive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:26 IST
Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Saturday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The “Bigg Boss 14'' winner shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post.

“I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days!,” she wrote.

The 33-year-old actor urged everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

“Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested!,” she added.

On Friday, Mumbai recorded 3,888 new cases and 89 deaths, raising the overall tally of the city to 6,48,471 and the death toll to 13,125, the state health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

