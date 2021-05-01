Sanjana Sanghi launches 'Here to Hear' initiative to provide free mental health support amid pandemic

Left Menu

Actor Sanjana Sanghi on Saturday announced the launch of her mental health campaign 'Here to Hear' to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

01-05-2021
Actor Sanjana Sanghi on Saturday announced the launch of her mental health campaign 'Here to Hear' to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID- 19 pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health and the second wave that has gripped the country has made issues even worse.

There are scores of people who are suffering a turmoil of emotions from feeling unsafe to being engulfed with a sense of hopelessness and helplessness. This has given way to anxiety, fear, disconcerted and disturbed thinking, stress and has overwhelmed and taken over countless lives. To address and provide aid regarding these concerns, the 'Dil Bechara' actor Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram and announced the launch of her mental health campaign 'Here to Hear' which allows people to get access to free sessions with psychologists and qualified listeners in partnership with an online counselling platform.

The goal of the initiative is to have more people gain access to quality mental care in these trying times. "There was never a rule book handed to any of us on how to cope with a catastrophic pandemic like we are presently facing. And in the absence of that rule book, amidst such a grave crisis that is ridden with loss of life and uncertainty - we can easily find ourselves consumed with all kinds of worrying thoughts, fears, anxieties, and confusion," she said.

"I'm so proud to see all of us as citizens stepping up to help in ways big and small, and I truly hope our work that has gone behind making 'Here to Hear' possible (will) help. De-stigmatising, seeking the support of mental health experts, as well as emphasising the importance of doing so to be able to disentangle the many thoughts that may be making this already tough circumstance even tougher is extremely crucial," she further shared in a release. Anybody who is seeking help can register and book a 30 minute de-stress session at 'Here to Hear' anywhere, anytime, absolutely free of charge. The campaign will help bridge the gap due to inaccessibility and non-affordability of quality mental health care services.

Sanjana's initiative 'Here to Hear' will provide counselling therapies through audio and text support sessions with psychologists and qualified listeners to help people overcome and cope with the present phase. (ANI)

