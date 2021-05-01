Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal held for flouting COVID curbs in Patiala, released later

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal held for flouting COVID curbs in Patiala, released laterPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:02 IST
Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjab's Patiala district, police said on Saturday.
They were later released on bail, police said.
A police official said over 100 people had gathered at the shooting site in a village in Banur, even as a weekend lockdown was in force in Punjab.
Police arrested Grewal and some crew members from the spot, the official said.
A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered at Banur police station.
A few days ago, actor Jimmy Shergill and some crew members were booked for allegedly defying COVID-19 restrictions while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Botched-up probe into Punjab sacrilege incidents led to delay in justice: Sidhu
IPS officer says he has convinced Punjab CM to accept his resignation
One dies, five pilgrims injured in road accident in Punjab
IPL: Shahrukh's 47 lifts Punjab to 106/8 against CSK after Chahar's four-fer
IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs Punjab Kings