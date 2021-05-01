Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar shares list of organisations Excel Entertainment donated to amid second COVID wave

With the country facing challenges in the second wave of COVID-19, Excel Entertainment has lent help by donating money to NGOs working to help provide facilities to patients in need, encouraging others to do the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:09 IST
Farhan Akhtar shares list of organisations Excel Entertainment donated to amid second COVID wave
Farhan Akhtar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

With the country facing challenges in the second wave of COVID-19, Excel Entertainment has lent help by donating money to NGOs working to help provide facilities to patients in need, encouraging others to do the same. As the country continues its battle against the second wave of pandemic, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday took to his Twitter handle and shared a concise list of NGOs to which his production company Excel Entertainment has made donations to.

Farhan wrote, "Sharing a list of organisations that @excelmovies has donated to thus far, in the fight against COVID-19. From oxygen to ambulances to food, they are doing some incredible work on the ground. Encourage you to do your bit to help. Every rupee matters. Jai Hind. @ritesh_sid." Hemkunt Foundation, Doctor For You, Mission Vayu, Rasoi On Wheels, Give India, Hope Welfare Trust, SBS Foundation, Sathyarth Socio are some of the organisation names shared by Farhan that are providing oxygen cylinders, food for quarantined patients, medication to everyone tackling the virus.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. India saw a record 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969.

With 3,523 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,11,853. There are 32,68,710 active cases the country. Recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators, doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19.

Suniel Shetty also joined an initiative to donate free oxygen concentrators to the homes of BPL individuals and families. Apart from them, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Relief Fund to help people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Salman Khan also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai. Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At least 12 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra hospital

Four more patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital due to a shortage of oxygen on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12, said an official. Fatalities climbed up to 12. One of our senior doctors has also lost his battle to COVID. I am hoping a...

EC moves SC challenging Madras HC order that lambasted it for Covid protocol violations during campaigns

The Election Commission of India ECI has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order that lambasted the panel for failure to maintain Covid protocol during poll campaigns and said it should be put up on murder charg...

Chadian security forces fire upon protesters in southern town

At least four people were shot in southern Chad on Saturday when security forces fired on a crowd demonstrating against last months military takeover, civil society and hospital sources said.Protesters in the town of Sarh, about 550 km 350 ...

Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France

Hooded, black-clad demonstrators clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as thousands of people joined traditional May Day protests across France to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to chang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021