'Saturday Night Live': Elon Musk sources skit ideas from Twitter

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk asked Twitter users on Saturday for feedback on potential 'Saturday Night Live' skit ideas. "Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" the billionaire tweeted.

According to Fox News Musk is set to host the NBC weekend comedy show May 8 alongside musician Miley Cyrus, and it appears his preparation is well underway. Among the ideas Musk has proposed are, 'Woke James Bond,' 'Irony Man- defeats villains using the power of irony,' and 'Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank.'

Musk's Twitter audience did not disappoint, with suggestions of 'a petty self-driving Tesla' and 'Doge moon landing,' a reference to the cryptocurrency Musk supports. As per Fox News, Musk's tweets came just days after reports that SNL will not force cast members to appear alongside the controversial billionaire during his appearance. (ANI)

