'Moonstruck' and 'Steel Magnolias' actor Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89

Oscar-winning actor Olympia Dukakis known for her role in 'Mr. Holland's Opus,' 'Steel Magnolias,' 'Moonstruck' has died at the age of 89 years at her home in New York City.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 09:04 IST
Olympia Dukakis. Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning actor Olympia Dukakis known for her role in 'Mr. Holland's Opus,' 'Steel Magnolias,' 'Moonstruck' has died at the age of 89 years at her home in New York City. According to Fox News, Dukakis' brother Apollo Dukakis confirmed her demise on Facebook, saying "My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis."

Dukakis rose to unmistakable quality when, at 56 years old, she was given a role as Cher's pessimistic mother in 'Moonstruck,' a role that acquired her a Golden Globe and an Oscar. That achievement drove Dukakis to play widow Clairee Blecher in 'Steel Magnolias,' transsexual landowner Anna Madrigal in the TV series 'Stories of the City,' and Principal Jacobs in 'Mr. Holland's Opus.' As reported by Fox News, Dukakis started her acting career and made her Broadway debut in 'The Aspern Paper' in 1962. Her first TV execution came that very year in scenes of 'The Nurses,' and 'Dr. Kildare,' yet her acting remained to a great extent on stage until the last part of the 1980s and mid-1990s.

"The fun part is that people pass me on the street and yell lines from my movies," the actor told the Los Angeles Times in 1991. "For 'Moonstruck,' they say 'Your life is going down the toilet!' or from 'Dad', they say 'How much are those pork chops?' They say 'Do you know who you are?' It's real funny."

Dukakis was additionally notable for philanthropy and political activism, just as for being the cousin of 1988 popularity based official chosen one, Governor Michael Dukakis. She showed dramatization at NUY for over 15 years and co-founded, along with her husband, the Whole Theater Company in Montclair, New Jersey. In 2003, Dukakis wrote's Me Again Tomorrow: A Life in Progress,' and subtleties her battles as an original Greek-American, battles with addiction, and a career that spanned 40 years.

Dukakis reflected in a 2001 interview with The Guardian, "Maybe good fortune comes to you for the same reason as bad.It's tied in with seeing more: you gain proficiency with a great deal of things when you're battling, and different things when you're what the world calls effective. Or on the other hand, maybe it's simply something that occurs. Every so often it's chilly, sometimes it's hot." Dukakis Broadway collection remembered Rose for 'Rose,' Sophie Greengrass in 'Social Security' and Ilse in's 'Who's Who in Hell.' Her film appearances included Rosie for 'Look Who's Talking,' Bette Tremont in 'Father,' Stella in 'Cloudburst', and Emily Miller in 'Fire in the Dark.'

Dukakis, the daughter of Greek migrants, was brought into the world in June 1931 in Massachusetts and went to Boston University. She married actor Louis Zorich in 1962, and they stayed wedded until his demise in 2018. (ANI)

