Left Menu

People News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:29 IST
People News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ladygaga)

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs

Five people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga and the shooting of a dog walker during the pets' abduction in Hollywood earlier this year, authorities said on Thursday. Four of the five suspects were known street gang members, while the fifth was the woman who reported she had found the dogs and safely returned them after a reward was offered, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected

California's effort to extradite Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges was delayed on Friday, and the convicted former movie producer will have another 30 days to challenge its latest effort to bring him to court. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case said prosecutors could arrange for Weinstein's transfer to Los Angeles on May 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDA leads in 9 seats in Puducherry; SDA in 3

The AINRC-led NDA was leading in 9 seats while the Congress headed alliance was ahead in three segments after first round of counting of votes polled in April 6 elections, officials said.According to trends available till 10.30 am, AINRC ch...

Raj bypoll results: Congress leading in two seats, BJP one

The Congress is leading in two seats and the BJP in one seat in the initial rounds of counting of votes for three assembly seats in Rajasthan.According to the Election Commission of India ECI statistics, BJPs Deepti Maheshwari is leading on...

We just could not shut down Pollard: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming says they played incredibly well but could not shut down Kieron Pollard whose individual brilliance led Mumbai Indians to a sensational victory in a high-scoring thriller in IPL.Pollard plunder...

Assam polls: NDA leads the table

The ruling BJP-led NDA is leading in 61 seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 26 places, as per trends available at the EC website on Sunday.BJP candidates are leading in 44 seats, while those of its ally A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021