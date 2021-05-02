Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital for routine check-up, to be discharged today

Left Menu

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital for a regular health check-up and will be discharged today, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said on Sunday. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital on Friday afternoon, Banu said.All the tests have been conducted by the team of doctors and sahab Kumar is fine.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:18 IST
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital for a regular health check-up and will be discharged today, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said on Sunday. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital on Friday afternoon, Banu said.

''All the tests have been conducted by the team of doctors and sahab (Kumar) is fine. He will be discharged today. We need your prayers,'' Banu told PTI. The veteran actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui added that Kumar was admitted to the hospital for a regular health check-up.

''He was admitted for a routine check-up. There's no (need to) panic or (a) concerning issue. These are routine tests that are required to be done from time to time because of his age. He is doing fine,'' Farooqui told PTI. Last year, the screen icon lost his two younger brothers -- Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) -- due to COVID-19.

Kumar, who made his debut with ''Jwar Bhata'' in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including ''Kohinoor'', ''Mughal-e-Azam'', ''Devdas'', ''Naya Daur'', ''Ram Aur Shyam'', among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in ''Qila'' in 1998.

