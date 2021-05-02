Left Menu

The admirer, who happened to be a New York City police officer, sent a message to Ryan Reynolds via the Wolverine star to cast Jackman in the third Deadpool movie, even if its for a 10-minute cameo, promising solid box office collections.Jackman, who is best known for playing the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine Logan in the X-Men films of the now Disney-owned Marvel Studios, shared the video of Officer John Dobkowski on his verified Twitter account on Saturday.Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for VancityReynolds.

Hugh Jackman shares 'Deadpool' fan's 'career advice' for Ryan Reynolds

What happened when an ''X-Men'' fan had a chance encounter with Hugh Jackman? The admirer, who happened to be a New York City police officer, sent a message to Ryan Reynolds via the Wolverine star to cast Jackman in the third ''Deadpool'' movie, ''even if it's for a 10-minute cameo'', promising solid box office collections.

Jackman, who is best known for playing the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine/ Logan in the X-Men films of the now Disney-owned Marvel Studios, shared the video of Officer John Dobkowski on his verified Twitter account on Saturday.

''Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring,'' Jackman captioned the video on the microblogging site.

In the 34-second-long clip, Dobkowski said, ''Hey Ryan, you've got to get this guy in 'Deadpool 3'. Even if it's for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great, it would blow the box office.'' The officer also jokingly threatened to give Reynolds a ticket if Jackman doesn't show up in the film.

Sometimes for comic relief, sometimes for extending support during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jackman and Reynolds often put on a display of a ''feud'' on social media.

Jokes apart, Jackman has repeatedly said that he is not interested in returning as Wolverine, a role he played in the X-Men film series from 2000 to 2018, for which he holds the Guinness World Record for the ''longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero''.

