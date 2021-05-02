Dilip saheb is healthy, currently going home, shares wife Saira Banu

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is 'in best of his health', informed Saira Banu, veteran actor and wife of Kumar, on Sunday. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar for two days for some routine checkup and tests after being suggested by doctors, she added.

"He was advised by the doctors to get admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Khar (a non-COVID hospital) for routine check-ups. There is no complexation in the body, his condition is fine," the 'Padosan' actor told ANI. She added, "In the last two days, all the tests have been done and now he has been discharged from the hospital." Thanking fans for all the well wishes, Banu said, "because of all your prayers, Dilip saheb is healthy and is currently going home." She added, "In the last two days, all the tests have been done and now he has been discharged from the hospital." Thanking fans for all the well wishes, Banu said, "because of all your prayers, Dilip saheb is healthy and is currently going home." Meanwhile, the 'Kranti' actor had cancelled his birthday celebration last December due to the COVID crisis. While his wife Saira Banu has been continuing with her charity work and helping the needy, which has been her monthly ritual for several years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)