Left Menu

Dilip saheb is healthy, currently going home, shares wife Saira Banu

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is 'in best of his health', informed Saira Banu, veteran actor and wife of Kumar, on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:10 IST
Dilip saheb is healthy, currently going home, shares wife Saira Banu
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar and wife Saira Banu (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is 'in best of his health', informed Saira Banu, veteran actor and wife of Kumar, on Sunday. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar for two days for some routine checkup and tests after being suggested by doctors, she added.

"He was advised by the doctors to get admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Khar (a non-COVID hospital) for routine check-ups. There is no complexation in the body, his condition is fine," the 'Padosan' actor told ANI. She added, "In the last two days, all the tests have been done and now he has been discharged from the hospital." Thanking fans for all the well wishes, Banu said, "because of all your prayers, Dilip saheb is healthy and is currently going home." She added, "In the last two days, all the tests have been done and now he has been discharged from the hospital." Thanking fans for all the well wishes, Banu said, "because of all your prayers, Dilip saheb is healthy and is currently going home." Meanwhile, the 'Kranti' actor had cancelled his birthday celebration last December due to the COVID crisis. While his wife Saira Banu has been continuing with her charity work and helping the needy, which has been her monthly ritual for several years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pon Radhakrishnan trails in Kanyakumari

Chennai, May 2 PTI Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 58,813 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.The bypoll in the constituen...

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes offshore Coquimbo, Chile - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck offshore Coquimbo in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSCsaid on Sunday.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC added. Also Read Scientists in Chile discover remains of...

Govt likely to bring in reverse auction system for supplying rails to Indian Railways: JSPL MD

The government is likely to launch a reverse auction process to supply rails for railway projects, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.After the launch of the process, a company that offers lower price can bag order of supplying rails to...

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown

SpaceX returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first US crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot.The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021